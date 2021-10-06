66. Lee, Danner & Bass

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Lee, Danner & Bass, based in Nashville, TN, is ranked No. 66 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.4B
Years in Business: 33
Accounts Under Management: 900
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 85 in 2020)
Principals:
Lawson Allen, President
Mark Smith, Treasurer
Contact:
3100 West End Avenue, Suite 1250, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 244-7775