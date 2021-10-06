78. SJS Investment Services

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
SJS Investment Services, based in Sylvania, OH, is ranked No. 78 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.5B+
Years in Business: 26
Accounts Under Management: 2,350
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Scott Savage, Founder & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Kelly, President
Contact:
6711 Monroe Street, Building IV, Suite A, Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 885-2626