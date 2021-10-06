27. Clifford Swan Investment Counselors

Clifford Swan Investment Counselors, based in Pasadena, CA, is ranked No. 27 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4B

Years in Business: 106

Accounts Under Management: 903

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 55 in 2020)

Principals:

Peter Boyle, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer

Kathleen Gilmore, Chairman & President

Contact:

cliffordswan.com

117 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 550, Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 792-2228