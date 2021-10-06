27. Clifford Swan Investment Counselors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Clifford Swan Investment Counselors, based in Pasadena, CA, is ranked No. 27 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $4B
Years in Business: 106
Accounts Under Management: 903
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 55 in 2020)
Principals:
Peter Boyle, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer
Kathleen Gilmore, Chairman & President
Contact:
117 E. Colorado Boulevard, Suite 550, Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 792-2228