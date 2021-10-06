50. Albion Financial Group

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Albion Financial Group, based in Salt Lake City, UT, is ranked No. 50 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.5B+
Years in Business: 39
Accounts Under Management: 2,192
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
John Bird, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer
Liz Bernhard, President & Senior Wealth Advisor
Contact:
812 E. 2100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 487-3700