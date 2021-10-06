The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

39. Azzad Asset Management

Azzad Asset Management, based in Falls Church, VA, is ranked No. 39 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.3B

Years in Business: 24

Accounts Under Management: 2,990

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Bashar Qasem, President & Chief Executive Officer

Jamal Elbarmil, Vice President

Contact:

azzadasset.com

3141 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 355, Falls Church, VA 22042

(888) 862-9923