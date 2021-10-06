39. Azzad Asset Management

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Azzad Asset Management, based in Falls Church, VA, is ranked No. 39 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.3B
Years in Business: 24
Accounts Under Management: 2,990
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Bashar Qasem, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jamal Elbarmil, Vice President
Contact:
3141 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 355, Falls Church, VA 22042
(888) 862-9923