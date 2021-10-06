99. Shufro, Rose & Co.

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Shufro, Rose & Co., based in New York, NY, is ranked No. 99 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2B
Years in Business: 83
Accounts Under Management: 2,878
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Gregory Shufro, Senior Financial Advisor
Steven Glass, Senior Financial Advisor
John Contant, Senior Financial Advisor
Stephen Leit, Senior Financial Advisor
Tonia Kaminsky, Senior Financial Advisor
Harvey Wacht, Senior Financial Advisor
Contact:
600 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10022
(212) 754-5100