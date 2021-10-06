2. Salem Investment Counselors

The CNBC FA 100 ranking, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.
Salem Investment Counselors, based in Winston-Salem, NC, is ranked No. 2 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm topped last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.6B
Years in Business: 42
Accounts Under Management: 2,239
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 1 in 2020)
Principals:
David Rea, President
Dale Brown, Chairman
Contact:
480 Shepherd Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 768-7230