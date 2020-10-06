64. Farr, Miller & Washington

Farr, Miller & Washington, based in Washington, DC, is ranked No. 64 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first year on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.8B+
Years in Business: 24
Accounts Under Management: 1,248
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principal:
Michael Farr, President & Chief Executive Officer
Taylor McGowan, Principal & Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
1020 19th Street, NW Suite 200, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 530-5600
Disclosure: Michael Farr, President & Chief Executive Officer of Farr, Miller & Washington, is a CNBC Contributor