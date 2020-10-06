Skip Navigation
The CNBC FA 100 celebrates the advisory firms that top the list when it comes to offering a comprehensive service that helps clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

64. Farr, Miller & Washington

Farr, Miller & Washington, based in Washington, DC, is ranked No. 64 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first year on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.8B+

Years in Business: 24

Accounts Under Management: 1,248

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principal:

Michael Farr, President & Chief Executive Officer

Taylor McGowan, Principal & Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

farrmiller.com

1020 19th Street, NW Suite 200, Washington, DC 20036

(202) 530-5600

Disclosure: Michael Farr, President & Chief Executive Officer of Farr, Miller & Washington, is a CNBC Contributor