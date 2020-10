75. Sound Shore Management

Sound Shore Management, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is ranked No. 75 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 11 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4.4B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 26 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 550 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 11 in 2019)

Principals:

T. Gibbs Kane Jr., Co-Chairman & Portfolio Manager

Harry Burn, III, Co-Chairman & Portfolio Manager

John DeGulis, President & Portfolio Manager

Contact:

soundshorefund.com

8 Sound Shore Drive, Suite 180, Greenwich, CT 06830

(203) 629-1980