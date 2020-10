52. Oak Associates

Oak Associates, based in Akron, Ohio, is ranked No. 52 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 48 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.8B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 28 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 109 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 48 in 2019)

Principals:

James Oelschlager, Managing Member & Portfolio Manager

Margaret Ballinger, Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

oakltd.com

3875 Embassy Parkway, Suite 250, Akron, OH 44333

(330) 668-1234