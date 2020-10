4. Montag & Caldwell

Montag & Caldwell, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is ranked No. 4 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 2 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.3B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 44 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 275 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 2 in 2019)

Principals:

William Vogel, President & Chief Executive Officer

Rebecca Keister, Executive Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

montag.com

3455 Peachtree Road, Suite 1200, Atlanta, GA 30326-4202

(404) 836-7100