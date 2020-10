6. Cincinnati Asset Management

Cincinnati Asset Management, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, is ranked No. 6 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 35 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.9B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 29 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 7,204 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 35 in 2019)

Principals:

William Sloneker, Chairman & Managing Director

Randall Hale, President & Managing Director

Contact:

cambonds.com

8845 Governor's Hill Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45249

(513) 554-8500