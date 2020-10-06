48. Leavell Investment Management

Leavell Investment Management, based in Mobile, Alabama, is ranked No. 48 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 38 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.9B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 35 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 1,712 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 38 in 2019)

Principals:

Eugene Grinstead, President & Chief Executive Officer

Janet Hayes, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Contact:

leavellinvestments.com

210 St. Joseph Street, Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 433-3709