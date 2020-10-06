8. Tom Johnson Investment Management

Tom Johnson Investment Management, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is ranked No. 8 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 9 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.4B+

Years in Business: 37

Accounts Under Management: 4,000

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 9 in 2019)

Principals:

Richard Parry, President & Chief Investment Officer

Lori Calfy, Senior Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

tjim.com

201 Robert S. Kerr, Suite 510, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

(405) 236-2111