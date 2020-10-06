Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
The CNBC FA 100 celebrates the advisory firms that top the list when it comes to offering a comprehensive service that helps clients navigate through their financial life.
FA 100

46. Veritable

Veritable, based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, is ranked No. 46 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 25 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $17.3B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 16 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 3,462 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 25 in 2019)

Principals:

Michael Stolper, Partner & Chief Executive Officer

Charles Keates, Partner, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

veritablelp.com

6022 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

(610) 640-9551