46. Veritable

Veritable, based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, is ranked No. 46 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 25 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $17.3B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 16 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 3,462 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 25 in 2019)

Principals:

Michael Stolper, Partner & Chief Executive Officer

Charles Keates, Partner, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

veritablelp.com

6022 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

(610) 640-9551