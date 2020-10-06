56. Roffman Miller Associates

Roffman Miller Associates, based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is ranked No. 56 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 29 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.7B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 29 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 1,206 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 29 in 2019)

Principals:

Robert Miller, Founder & Chairman

Robert Hofmann, President & Investment Manager

Contact:

roffmanmiller.com

1835 Market Street, Suite 500, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 981-1030