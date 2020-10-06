44. Foundation Resource Management

Foundation Resource Management, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, is ranked No. 44 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 78 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 18 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 421 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 78 in 2019)

Principals:

Mark Millsap, President

Gregory Hartz, Secretary

Contact:

frmlr.com

401 W. Capitol Avenue, Suite 503, Little Rock, AR 72201

(501) 604-3190