68. Segall Bryant & Hamill

Segall Bryant & Hamill, based in Chicago, Illinois, is ranked No. 68 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 70 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $19.6B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)
Years in Business: 25 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Accounts Under Management: 4,396 (AccuPoint Solutions)
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 70 in 2019)
Principals:
Philip Hildebrandt, Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Segall, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
540 W. Madison Street, Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60661
(800) 836-4265