D.F. Dent & Co., based in Baltimore, Maryland, is ranked No. 18 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 20 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $7.6B+

Years in Business: 45

Accounts Under Management: 1,200

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 20 in 2019)

Principals:

Daniel Dent, Founder & Chairman

Matthew Dent, President

Contact:

dfdent.com

400 E. Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 837-2544