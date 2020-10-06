76. Timucuan Asset Management

Timucuan Asset Management, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is ranked No. 76 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 82 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.1B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 19 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 505 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 82 in 2019)

Principals:

Christopher Schmachtenberger, President

Russell Newton, Chairman

Contact:

timucuan.com

200 W. Forsyth Street, Suite 1600, Jacksonville, FL 32202

(904) 356-1739