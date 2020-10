78. Investment Counselors Of Maryland

Investment Counselors Of Maryland, based in Baltimore, Maryland, is ranked No. 78 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 83 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.4B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 18 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 57 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 83 in 2019)

Principals:

William Heaphy, Chief Investment Officer

Deborah Parks, Senior Vice President

Contact:

icomd.com

300 E. Lombard Street, Suite 810, Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 539-3838