ZWJ Investment Counsel, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is ranked No. 34 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 39 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.5B

Years in Business: 38

Accounts Under Management: 750

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 39 in 2019)

Principals:

Clay Jackson, Director

John Shepard, Director

Charles Abney, Director

Contact:

zwjic.com

75 14th Street, Suite 2900, Atlanta, GA 30309

(404) 870-2160