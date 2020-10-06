33. David Vaughan Investments

David Vaughan Investments, based in Peoria, Illinois, is ranked No. 33 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 46 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 26 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 2,592 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 46 in 2019)

Principals:

Lawrence Williams, Managing Member

James Sinclair, Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

dviinc.com

5823 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria, IL 61614-3500

(309) 685-0033