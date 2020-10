93. Index Fund Advisors

Index Fund Advisors, based in Irvine, California, is ranked No. 93 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 76 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $4B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 20 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 6,519 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 76 in 2019)

Principals:

Mark Hebner, President

Cindy Mason, Chief Financial Officer

Contact:

ifa.com

19200 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 150, Irvine, CA 92612

(949) 502-0050