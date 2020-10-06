27. Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, based in New York, New York, is ranked No. 27 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 34 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $39.2B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 24 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 252 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 34 in 2019)

Principals:

Richard Pzena, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chief Investment Officer

William Lipsey, Managing Principal, Business Development and Client Services

Contact:

pzena.com

320 Park Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10022

(212) 355-1600