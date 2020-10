89. Summit Financial Strategies

Summit Financial Strategies, based in Columbus, Ohio, is ranked No. 89 on the 2020 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm ranked No. 75 on last year's CNBC FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.3B+ (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 21 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 4,213 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 75 in 2019)

Principals:

Samantha Macchia, President

Liam Hurley, Vice President

Contact:

summitfin.com

7965 N. High Street, Suite 350, Columbus, OH 43235-8446

(614) 885-1115