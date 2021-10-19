Inflation is not going away any time soon. Here's how top financial advisors are handling it

One looming question for the U.S. economy is how long inflation is here to stay.

Based on recent government data, there is good reason for asking.

The Consumer Price Index, which measures the average change over time of prices paid by urban consumers, had a year-over-year gain of 5.4% in September, the fastest pace in decades.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, the core personal consumption expenditures price index, climbed to a 30-year high in August, when it was up 3.6% over the previous year.

Officials at the Fed are taking notice, based on recently released minutes from a September meeting, where some said it could last longer than they had assumed.

They're not the only ones who are worried. More than 7 out of 10 of retirement age investors — 71% — said they believe rising inflation will negatively affect their retirement savings, according to a recent survey from Global Atlantic Financial Group.

"The big argument right now is how much inflation are we going to get and how permanent will it be," said James Angel, associate professor of finance at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

Signs of cost push inflation, which is marked by increases in production costs, are cropping up now, just as they did in the 1970s, Angel said.

On top of that, there has been both monetary and fiscal stimulus heaped on the economy. That in itself is going to be inflationary, Angel said.

"We need to buckle up our seat belts," Angel said. "Inflation is here. It's real."

Financial advisors who landed on this year's CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list say inflation is a top issue in their work with clients. For many of those clients, it is as much emotional as it is financial.

"A lot of our clients came of age in the '70s, the last time we saw big-time inflation take hold," said Andy Pratt, partner and director of investment strategy at The Burney Company, which is No. 38 on the 2021 FA 100 list.