71% of retirement age investors worry rising inflation will negatively affect their savings, survey finds

Federal Reserve officials are worried that inflation could last longer than they had anticipated, according to minutes from a recent meeting released this week.

Now, a survey from Global Atlantic Financial Group shows that retirement age investors ages 59 to 75 are concerned inflation could wreak havoc on their investments.

More than 7 out of 10 investors — 71% — said they believe rising inflation will negatively affect their retirement savings.

More from Personal Finance:

Pandemic has disrupted retirement plans for 35% of Americans, study finds

Here's how to update your budget for the fall

Women investors are still outperforming men, study finds

Moreover, 46% of investors said they believe rising inflation and low interest rates will make it more difficult to have steady income in retirement. Of those invested in fixed income, 46% said they are concerned about low interest rates affecting their retirement income.

"Those on the cusp of retirement are paying close attention to economic issues such as inflation and low interest rates, and they recognize that it might be a good time to revisit their retirement strategies," said Paula Nelson, co-head of individual markets at Global Atlantic, in a statement.

The survey was conducted in August and included 1,013 retirement age investors with more than $250,000 in investable assets.