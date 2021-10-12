These budget basics can help you refresh your spending plan

After 18 months, Americans are still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and struggling economic recovery.

Job openings and hiring fell in August, all while the number of workers who quit their jobs hit the highest level in more than two decades, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In September, the country added only 194,000 jobs, falling short of expectations and adding to concerns about economic growth.

At the same time, inflation remains an issue as Americans grapple with higher prices on goods and services.

This means that after a summer where many in the U.S. took advantage of loosening Covid-19 restrictions and returned to activities such as travel and dining, it may be time to again revise personal budgets to stay out of hot water in the fall.

"It's critically important to revisit your budget and how you want to go about spending your money," said Greg Giardino, a certified financial planner and financial advisor at J.M. Franklin & Company in Tarrytown, New York. He added that overspending now could lead to bad habits in the future.

Here's what financial experts recommend Americans keep top of mind as they rethink their budgets.

Determine your new normal

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, Americans have had to continuously deal with shifting risks and restrictions.

The start of a new season is a good opportunity for people to reassess their priorities and make sure that they're spending on the things that are most important to them, or that they missed the most.

This is especially true for people who kept their jobs through the pandemic and were even able to save, meaning they now have some extra cushion in their spending accounts, said CFP Tess Zigo, a financial advisor at Emerge Wealth Strategies in Lisle, Illinois.

"What do you want that new normal to look like for you?" Zigo said. "Did we miss the frivolous shopping? Did we miss the dining out with friends and family? Did we miss the travel? Usually that's a yes, a heck yes."

Zigo recommends that people sit down and think about their top financial values and where they'd like their money to go. Then, look at their spending and see if it aligns with those values.