European markets muted as investors monitor omicron risk

LONDON — European markets were little changed on Wednesday as investors continue to monitor the threat posed by the omicron Covid-19 variant.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged 0.2% above the flatline in early trade, with tech stocks climbing 0.8% to lead gains while autos slipped 0.4%. Markets in Asia-Pacific were modestly higher on Wednesday while U.S. stock futures were muted in early premarket trade following the Dow's 500-point rebound on Tuesday. Global markets have endured a volatile week thus far, and European shares rebounded 1.4% on Tuesday to retrace much of the loss accrued during a sharp sell-off in the previous session. Investors are juggling the rapid spread of the omicron variant, and the introduction of containment measures by governments around the world, with new scientific analysis of its severity and pharmaceutical developments on booster shots and treatments.