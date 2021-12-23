Here's how much investing an extra $1,000 per month will equal for retirement, broken down by age

If you start early, investing $1,000 per month throughout your career could maybe make you a millionaire.

CNBC crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much investing an extra $1,000 per month now will equal when you are ready to call it quits.

Just a few things to remember: These numbers assume you put the money in a retirement account, you get a 4% return on your investments and you retire at age 67.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of how big your savings will grow over time, and to see what age you would need to start investing to get to $1 million.

More from Invest in You:

How much you can expect to get from Social Security if you make $40,000 a year

The real 'Catch Me If You Can' con artist says this classic scam is making a comeback

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.