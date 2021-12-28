How to get back on track after blowing your budget

Many Americans may be experiencing a spending hangover after the holidays.

This year, it may have been easier than ever to spend more than intended. Some families were able to gather together after being apart last year, and inflation and supply chain issues have driven up the cost of many goods.

Now that the U.S. is grappling with the new omicron variant of Covid-19, budgets may again need to be reworked to account for things such as quarantining, at-home testing and upgraded masks.

"It's so easy to do," said certified financial planner Diahann Lassus, managing principal at Peapack Private Wealth Management, based in New Providence, New Jersey.

Still, starting off 2022 on the right foot for many includes having personal finances in order. If you overspent during the holidays, here's how to get back on track.

Give yourself a break

First and foremost, financial experts say to be kind to yourself if you have an off month and use it as a data point to make a better budget in the future.

"None of us are perfect; whether you're a financial advisor or a home decorator, we all have the same challenges," Lassus said. "Even though we might know exactly what we need to do, that doesn't mean we're always going to do it."

If you're new to budgeting, you're probably not going to get it right on the first try, said Tania Brown, a CFP and coach at SaverLife, a nonprofit focused on helping low-income Americans save. That's because even the most detail-oriented people tend to overlook some aspect of their life and spending when they first set out to create a budget.