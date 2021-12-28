Josh Brown says money can buy happiness if you invest right. Here's how to build your dream portfolio

Everyone should ask one simple question before building an investment portfolio, according to Josh Brown.

"Why do you want to invest?" Every decision you make after forming an answer should serve that goal, Brown said.

The CNBC contributor who appears on "Fast Money Halftime Report" and is co-editor of the book "How I Invest My Money," asked 25 financial experts to explain how they invest and realized that being happy was a recurring theme in all of the responses.

Brown prefers the word contentment over happiness because it paints a clearer picture of your intended goal.

As your investments grow, you'll find yourself hitting all of the milestones you originally set out to achieve.

Check out this video to learn more about how to set your own investing goals and design a portfolio that will help you succeed.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.