What borrowers need to know about Biden administration's reforms to the public service loan forgiveness program

After making payments on her student loans since 2005, Karen Tongson is finally free of her debt.

In November, Tongson, an English and gender studies professor, signed into her loan account and discovered her balance had fallen from $47,000 to $0, thanks to the public service loan forgiveness program.

That program, signed into law in 2007 by then-President George W. Bush, permits nonprofit and government employees to have their remaining federal student loans canceled after 10 years, or 120 payments.

However, the program has been defined by problems and rejections, with borrowers often believing they're paying their way to loan cancellation only to learn at some point in the process that they don't qualify, often for wonky and unclear reasons. Lenders have been accused of misleading borrowers and miscounting their qualifying payments.

"I noticed that a lot of payments I made weren't counted," Tongson, 48, said. "And I never understood why."

Tongson's surprise last fall came as a result of fixes the Biden administration has been making to the loan program. It has reassessed borrowers' applications and recounted their payments, and it estimates that more than 500,000 people may now be closer to loan forgiveness.

The U.S. Department of Education also refunded Tongson $20,000 for her years of overpayments, and many other borrowers are likely due refunds, as well, experts say.

Here's what borrowers should know about the program's updated rules.