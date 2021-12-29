Jury finds Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell guilty in sex crimes trial

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted Wednesday for procuring underage girls to be sexually abused by the late money manager Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, who turned 60 years old on Christmas Day, faced six criminal counts at her trial. Jurors deliberated for five days before finding her guilty of five of the six counts, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

She was found not guilty on one count of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

She faces decades in prison when sentenced.

As the judge read the jury's verdict in Manhattan federal court, Maxwell did not appear to have any reaction behind a black face mask. At one point she brushed her hair aside and poured herself Fiji water into a paper cup.

Before she was escorted out of the courtroom, she glanced at her siblings in the front row, who had faithfully attended each day of her trial.

"The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls – now grown women – who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom," wrote Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, in a statement following the verdict.

"Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today's result, possible," he added.

Maxwell faces a second trial on perjury charges for allegedly lying under oath in a lawsuit filed by an accuser of Epstein.

The British socialite was arrested in New Hampshire in July 2020, a year after Epstein himself was arrested on child sex trafficking charges.

She is the first person charged in connection with Epstein's alleged sexual abuse of underage girls other than him.

The accusers in the case were teenagers when they were allegedly abused by Epstein at his properties in the United States and London.

Most of the conduct that formed the basis of the charges occurred in the 1990s.