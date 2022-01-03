Markets and the economy brace as the Federal Reserve's first rate hike could come in two months

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington. Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If everything goes according to plan, the Federal Reserve in a little over two months will enact its first rate increase in three years, a move policymakers deem necessary and that markets and the economy are grudgingly coming to accept. The Fed last raised rates in late 2018, part of a "normalization" process that happened in the waning period of the longest-lasting economic expansion in U.S. history. Just seven months later, the central bank retreated as the expansion looked increasingly fragile. Eight months after that initial cut in July 2019, the Fed was forced to roll back its benchmark borrowing rate all the way to zero as the nation confronted a pandemic that threw the global economy into a sudden and shocking tailspin. So as officials prep for a return to more conventional monetary policy, Wall Street is watching closely. The first trading day of the new year indicated the market is willing to keep pushing higher, in the midst of the gyrations that have greeted the Fed since it indicated a policy pivot a month ago. "When you look back historically on the Fed, it's usually multiple tightenings before you get in trouble with the economy and the markets," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group.

Paulsen expects the market to take the initial hike – likely to be enacted at the March 15-16 meeting – without too much fanfare, as it's been well telegraphed and will still only bring the benchmark overnight rate up to a range of 0.25%-0.5%. "We've developed this attitude on the Fed based on the last couple decades where the economy was growing at 2% per annum," Paulsen said. "In a 2% stall-speed economy world, if the Fed even thinks about tightening it's damaging. But we don't live in that world anymore." Fed officials at their December meeting penciled in two additional 25-basis-point hikes before the end of the year. A basis point is equal to one one-hundredth of 1 percentage point. Current pricing in the fed funds futures market points to about a 60% likelihood of a hike in March, and a 61% probability that the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee will add two more by the end of 2022, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool. Those subsequent hikes are where the Fed could see some blowback. The Fed is hiking rates in response to inflation pressures that are running by some measures at the fastest rate in nearly 40 years. Chairman Jerome Powell and most other policymakers spent much of 2021 insisting that prices would ease soon, but conceded toward the end of the year that the trend was no longer "transitory."

Engineering a landing

Whether the Fed can orchestrate an "orderly coming down" will determine how markets react to the rate hikes, said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz and chair of Gramercy Fund Management. In that scenario, "the Fed gets it just right and demand eases a little bit and the supply side responds. That is sort of the Goldilocks adjustment," he said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."