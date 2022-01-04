Cathie Wood and China — ETF experts on whether these underperformers could make a 2022 comeback

The S&P 500 may be hitting all-time highs again fresh off of closing out a record-breaking year, but not every corner of the market was so fortunate.

Famed investor Cathie Wood and her Ark Invest had a poor showing last year, for example. Her ARKK innovation ETF, which holds stocks such as Zoom Video and Palantir, slid 24% in 2021.

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, said don't count out that beaten-down group of stocks this year. He said Ark Invest's long-term outlook should be a focus for investors.

"I'm invested in Cathie Wood and will continue to be for the next 20 years. … You just have to ride it out. And if you're diversified, you're probably doing OK," Lydon told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday.

The ARKK ETF may have lagged last year, but it has posted better returns over the longer term. For example, in the past three years, the ETF has risen 138% compared with the S&P 500's 89% gain.

Like Lydon, Astoria Portfolio Advisors' chief investment officer, John Davi, said the next big tech stock will likely be found in an Ark portfolio.

"At the end of the day, if you're trying to find the next FAANG stock, she's probably the most qualified out there. So, look, she had four or five great years, one bad year, so I think that's OK," Davi said during the same interview.

The rebound may not be immediate, though. Davi said a market shift to focus on earnings and profitability during the next interest rate cycle could disadvantage these kinds of high-growth, speculative stocks.

"When it comes to disruptive growth, bitcoin, you've got to size it appropriately in your portfolios. It's got to be less than 5%. If it's less than 5%, then you can ride out these waves," Davi said.