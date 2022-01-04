Cramer says 'sky is the limit' for Ford in 2022 after last year's 136% surge

Ford still has more room to run in 2022 after a stellar performance last year, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

Shares of Ford surged another roughly 10% to more than $24 on the second trading day of the year. They hit a fresh 52-week high — building on Monday's nearly 5% jump, which followed last year's 136% increase.

"The sky is the limit for Ford this year. It's going to be terrific," Cramer said on "Squawk Box."

Ford was left for dead on Wall Street before the Covid-19 outbreak, hitting a pandemic low around $4 a share in March 2020. But the automaker got a new CEO in Jim Farley on Oct. 1, 2020 — since then, the stock has more than tripled.

Cramer's latest optimism around Ford came as the automaker announced plans to nearly double annual production capacity of its upcoming electric F-150 pickup to 150,000 vehicles per year by mid-2023. The "Mad Money" host said he believes Ford can do 200,000 battery-powered vehicles this year.