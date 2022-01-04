India reports the highest number of daily Covid cases since early September

A health worker administers a dose of the Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination center set up at the Delhi Municipal Corp. Public Health Center in the Daryagunj area of New Delhi, India, on Monday, June 21, 2021.

India's Covid-19 cases are rising again as several states grapple with a growing number of infections attributed to the omicron variant.

There were 37,379 new cases reported over a 24-hour period, government data showed Tuesday. That was the highest reported figure since September and marked a sharp jump from the 6,358 cases reported a week earlier on Dec. 28.

The state of Maharashtra, which is home to India's financial hub Mumbai, has so far detected 568 cases of the omicron variant while the capital territory of Delhi reported 382 cases. Together, they account for around half of all cases in India attributed to the new heavily mutated strain.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday that he tested positive for Covid and was experiencing "mild symptoms." He said he was self-isolating at home and urged close contacts to do the same and get tested.

Omicron was first identified by South African scientists in November. The variant has rapidly spread around the globe, with places like the United States and the United Kingdom reporting massive surges.