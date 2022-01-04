Omicron makes up 95% of sequenced Covid cases in U.S. as infections hit pandemic record

At the Covid testing site on Broadway in Santa Monica, the wait was at least 45 minutes long even with an appointment on Monday, Jan. 3, 2021.

The omicron variant of Covid-19 now makes up nearly all sequenced cases in the U.S., driving a massive increase of infections across the nation that threatens to strain hospitals and disrupt daily life.

Omicron represented 95% of sequenced Covid cases in the U.S. during the week ending New Year's Day, while the once-dominant delta variant is now only 4.6% of sequenced cases, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC regularly collects specimens of the virus that causes Covid and analyzes their genetic sequences to identify new variants and determine which strains of the virus are circulating in the U.S.

The highly contagious omicron variant has rapidly overtaken delta in a matter of weeks. At the beginning of December, omicron represented less than 1% of sequenced cases while delta represented 99%.

The U.S. reported a pandemic record of more than 1 million new infections on Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The nation is now reporting a seven-day average of more than 480,000 new infections, nearly double the week prior, according to a CNBC analysis of Hopkins data.

Omicron is driving up cases, at least in part, due to its ability to partially evade the immunity generated by vaccines and cause breakthrough infections in large numbers.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said people who are fully vaccinated, particularly those who have received boosters, are highly protected against severe illness from omicron even if they are infected with the variant.

"You can still get Covid, but it's highly unlikely, very unlikely, that you'll become seriously ill," Biden said about people who are vaccinated. "We're seeing Covid-19 cases among vaccinated workplaces across America, including here at the White House, but if you're vaccinated and boosted, you are highly protected."