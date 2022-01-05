As China ramps up environmental efforts, property developers face more scrutiny, says fund manager

China's property developers could come under greater scrutiny for flouting environmental laws, as Beijing steps up efforts to reinforce rules, according to one portfolio manager.

The latest move by Chinese authorities to order indebted property developer China Evergrande to demolish 39 buildings of its Ocean Flower Island project came as a surprise to many, said Teresa Kong, head of fixed income at investment firm Matthews Asia.

"I think it certainly caught both the company, and certainly investors, by surprise. The government has been very vocal about implementation of environmental policies," she told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

The Ocean Flower Island is a man-made archipelago in Danzhou, Hainan, touted by Chinese state media as "the world's largest of its kind." According to the Wall Street Journal, Danzhou's government said last month that the island had harmed the marine environment, and was partially responsible for causing widespread damage to coral reefs.

Kong said it may not just be Evergrande that could have skirted the environmental rules — but "potentially other property developers as well."

"The environmental wildcard is one that we should consider — not only for developers, but also for many other industries that under scrutiny, as China really does step up in terms of environmental protection," noted Kong.