Grammy Awards postponed indefinitely due to concerns about omicron Covid spread

The 64th annual Grammy Awards show has been postponed indefinitely as omicron Covid cases continue to rise.

"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority," said the Recording Academy and CBS in a joint statement Wednesday. "Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon."

This year's ceremony was set to take place on at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and be broadcast by CBS.

This is the second time that the awards ceremony has been delayed due to the pandemic. Last year, the show, which was also slated for Jan. 31, was moved to March 14, 2021, because of a spike in Covid cases in Los Angeles, where the event was slated to be held. The event was also moved from the Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) to the Los Angeles Convention Center to provide more space for guests.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.