If your Medicare Advantage Plan is not a good fit, now is the time to change your coverage

There's a do-over for Medicare beneficiaries who discover early in the year that their Advantage Plan is not an ideal fit.

Between Jan. 1 and March 31, you can switch to a different Advantage Plan or drop the one you have altogether in favor of basic Medicare (Part A hospital coverage and Part B outpatient care coverage).

"The most common reason people make a change is that they find out in January that something on their plan has changed that they don't like," said Danielle Roberts, co-founder of insurance firm Boomer Benefits.

"Maybe they never reviewed their annual notice of change back in September and so in January they go to fill a prescription and find out that their plan is no longer covering that medication this year," Roberts said.

Of Medicare's approximately 63.6 million beneficiaries, about 26.9 million are enrolled in Advantage Plans, which deliver Parts A and B and usually Part D prescription drug coverage, along with extras such as dental and vision. However, they come with their own cost-sharing structures (i.e., deductibles and copays) and their lists of drugs covered (and their cost), which differ from plan to plan.

The current opportunity to change or drop your Advantage Plan arrives just weeks after the close of Medicare's annual fall enrollment, when a variety of options were available for those who wanted to modify their coverage.