Asia's top risk in 2022 will be U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan, says political risk analyst

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019.

The tense relationship between the U.S. and China over Taiwan will be the main risk for Asia in the year ahead, according to one political risk analyst.

Beijing sees any move by Washington on Taiwan as negative or infringing on its interests, said D.J. Peterson, president of Longview Global Advisors, a research firm.

"That is very much the top risk, I think in Asia in 2022. If you look at the relationship between the United States and China right now, it really is a 'Cold War 2' type relationship," he told CNBC's "Streets Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

Late last year, President Joe Biden signed into law a defense bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2022. Peterson said that has further eroded relations between the two countries.

"The law, the NDAA that was signed just recently, has several provisions that the Beijing doesn't like, including these overtures to Taiwan. Any overtures by any country to Taiwan is seen as a zero sum loss for Beijing — and they respond very harshly," he noted.