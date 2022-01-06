Covid in Hong Kong: Here's a list of everything that will be shut down starting tomorrow

Transparent barriers enforcing social distancing measures are seen on tables at a restaurant in Hong Kong, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

From bars and pubs to sports premises and karaoke rooms, Hong Kong will be banning most public activities from Friday.

The Asian financial hub will be re-imposing strict Covid-19 measures for two weeks — starting Friday to Jan. 20 — as the city braces for the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant. They will be reviewed in one week.

"We are facing a very dire situation of a major community outbreak any time, and that's why we have to take very decisive measures," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Wednesday when she announced a slew of stringent measures in a bid to contain the outbreak as early as possible.

The government announced that incoming flights from eight countries will be banned from Saturday to Jan. 21. They are: Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Hong Kong recorded 38 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, and has 12,708 confirmed cases so far, according to a government website.

So far, 73.4.% of the total population has received two doses of a vaccine as of Thursday, according to government data.