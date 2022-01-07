5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Futures fell on weaker jobs growth; yields up on lower unemployment rate

2. Hiring in December stumbles with only 199,000 positions created

The Labor Department's December jobs report on Friday morning showed just 199,000 nonfarm payrolls were added last month, less than half of what analysts had been expecting. The nation's unemployment rate fell more than expected to 3.9%. Average hourly earnings rose more than expected as the U.S. sees its fastest inflation pace in nearly 40 years.

Investors are picking through the numbers to see if they might impact the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy to tamp down price pressures. The stock market took a big hit Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's December meeting revealed preparations for a balance sheet reduction, in addition to planned interest rate hikes and an accelerated tapering of bond purchases.

3. GameStop soars on reports that it plans to get into crypto

Shares of GameStop surged 18% in Friday's premarket after The Wall Street Journal reported the video game retailer plans to create a marketplace for NFTs, nonfungible tokens. GameStop also intends to establish cryptocurrency partnerships to create games and items for the marketplace, according to the Journal. The report suggests that GameStop, which has been at the center of a retail trader meme stock frenzy, will expand into one of the most hyped sectors in technology. GameStop shares jumped nearly 700% in 2021. However, as of Thursday's closed, the stock was down more than 70% from its January 2021 all-time high of $483.

4. Moderna CEO says another Covid booster shot may be needed

The efficacy of Covid vaccine boosters will likely decline over time and a fourth shot may be needed next fall to increase protection, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said Thursday at Goldman Sachs' influential health-care conference. Bancel said people who got boosters this fall will likely have enough protection to get them through the winter, when infections tend to surge as people gather indoors to escape the cold. However, Bancel said the efficacy of boosters will probably decline over the course of several months, similar to what happened with the first two doses of its Covid vaccine.

5. Supreme Court to consider vaccine rules affecting over 80 million

