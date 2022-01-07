European stocks lack direction after sell-off; investors await U.S. jobs numbers

LONDON — European stocks were looking at a mixed open Friday as investors awaited key jobs data and continued to digest the U.S. Federal Reserve's more hawkish tone.

The U.K.'s FTSE is seen opening 11 points higher at 7452, the German DAX is seen 12 points lower at 16030 and the CAC is expected to open 1 point lower at 7245, according to IG.

Minutes from the Fed's December meeting revealed Thursday a hawkish stance within the central bank. Officials said they are ready to not only increase rates and reduce bond buying, but also to have conversations about lower holdings of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.

The news sparked a sell-off in many markets around the world.

Tech stocks were particularly hard hit in Europe during Thursday's session, as higher rates could dent their earnings. German software company Nemetschek was one of the worst performers on the index, down 7%.

Meanwhile, the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reached 1.75% on Thursday, sharply higher than last week's 1.51% level.