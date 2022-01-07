Feds deny Oklo's application to build an advanced nuclear reactor in Idaho

An artist rendering of Oklo's Aurora powerhouse Image credit: Gensler

Federal regulators have denied the application from Silicon Valley nuclear power start-up Oklo to build and operate its advanced nuclear reactor, dubbed Aurora, in Idaho. The Nuclear Regulatory Agency filed the decision on Thursday and cited lack of sufficient information about potential accidents and safety measures. Oklo may re-apply. "Oklo's application continues to contain significant information gaps in its description of Aurora's potential accidents as well as its classification of safety systems and components," said the NRC's Andrea Veil, in a written statement. "These gaps prevent further review activities. We are prepared to re-engage with Oklo if they submit a revised application that provides the information we need for a thorough and timely review," Veil said. Oklo's plan is to build miniature nuclear reactors that are much smaller and cheaper than conventional nuclear reactors. Conventional reactors require massive construction projects which are often beleaguered by construction timeline and budget overruns, like the Vogtle plant in Georgia. Oklo's mini reactors are supposed to be powered by the waste of conventional nuclear reactors and housed in aesthetically pleasing A-frame structures. The company has raised more than $25 million from venture investors to pursue this plan, according to Pitchbook.

A disappointment to nuclear advocates