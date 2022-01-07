Inflation, rising rates and the Federal Reserve could whip stocks around in the week ahead

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 2, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The bond market could again set the course for the week ahead, after rapidly rising interest rates gave stocks a choppy start to the new year. In the coming week, key inflation reports are expected, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is slated to testify Tuesday at his nomination hearing before a Senate panel, while the hearing on Fed Governor Lael Brainard's nomination to the post of vice chair is set for Thursday. The week also marks the start of the fourth-quarter earnings period with reports from major banks JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo on Friday. "Inflation and the Fed continue to be the theme next week, but I do think we're looking forward to have some earnings results to sink our teeth into," said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer of BNY Mellon Wealth Management. "We do think it's going to be a good quarter and a good year for earnings, which is why we're generally upbeat on the prospect for earnings." Grohowski said the markets will focus predominantly on the Powell and Brainard hearings, the consumer price index on Wednesday and the producer price index the next day. "I think it's unrealistic to assume the earnings become the page-one story, and the Fed monetary policy becomes the page-two story," he said. Stocks had a rough first week to 2022, as bond yields rose on both high expectations for Fed interest rate hikes and the view that the omicron variant of Covid is heading for a peak in a matter of weeks. Yields move higher when bonds sell off. Tech was particularly hard hit, with the Nasdaq Composite down more than 4% for the week, and the Dow basically flat. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund was off 4.2% as of Friday afternoon. But banks moved higher on the prospect that rising interest rates would help earnings. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund was up more than 5%.

"This week was a wake-up call for what we're going to be dealing with for 2022," said Grohowski. "Lower returns and more risk. Welcome to the new year." Yields rose rapidly across the curve, but the dramatic move of the benchmark 10-year was particularly rattling for investors. The 10-year, which influences mortgages and other loans, rose from 1.51% in the final hour of 2021 trading to as high as 1.80% Friday. That makes it the second-biggest move in the yield for the first week of the year in 20 years, according to Wells Fargo. "It's more dramatic than what we anticipated and the Fed's pivot to a more hawkish stance has been the surprise," said Grohowski. "Most market participants expected higher rates, less accommodative monetary policy, but when you look at the fed funds implying a 90% chance of a hike in March, on New Year's Eve that was just 63%. There's been a pretty dramatic change in tone picked up in the Fed minutes this week and markets are adjusting to that."

