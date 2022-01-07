Omicron surge compounds retailers' biggest headaches: Worker shortages and supply chain woes

Source: Lauren Thomas, CNBC

Slashing store hours, temporarily shuttering locations and sending apology letters to customers for long lines and delayed appointments. These are the some of the unusual steps that retailers and restaurants are taking as Covid cases spike across the country, fueled by the fast-spreading omicron variant. Companies are no longer worried about state and local governments shutting businesses down. Instead, the businesses are coping with a shortage of workers as people call out sick, get exposed to the virus or scramble to find childcare. And the threat of more supply chain woes looms as the highly contagious variant spread across the globe. "There is no question that staffing is definitely a big issue this time around," said Stephanie Martz, the chief administrative officer and general counsel of the National Retail Federation. "It was maybe less measurable when we were at a point in the pandemic when so much was closed and everything was so scaled down." "I don't know if I would go as far as to say that we have an unprecedented number not being able to work, but it's high," she said. "It's really high." Covid cases have surged. The U.S. is reporting a seven-day average of about 600,000 daily new cases, an all-time high and up 72% from the week prior, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University through Thursday. A soaring number of sick, exposed or overworked employees has caused retailers and restaurants to take unusual steps as their existing labor problems worsen. Macy's cut store hours at locations across the country for the rest of this month. Walmart temporarily closed nearly 60 stores in December in coronavirus hot spots. And other employers, including Starbucks, Chipotle and Nike have been forced to close some of their doors as they simply don't have enough people to keep them open. Walgreens sent an apology email to customers this week, acknowledging customer complaints about long checkout lines, out-of-stock items and delays for Covid vaccine or test appointments. In the note, the company's leaders mentioned the many tasks that pharmacy staff are juggling — namely, giving over 55 million Covid vaccines and more than 23 million Covid tests, while still filling over a billion prescriptions annually. "There's been a high level of stress in the system," Walgreens Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe said Thursday on a company earnings call. He said the company is going to spend roughly $120 million more on labor to help its stretched-thin staff.

Morgan Harris is store owner of the Green Bambino in Oklahoma City. She said the store, which sell baby supplies from toys to strollers, has struggled with understaffing and she worries it may get worse. Morgan Harris

Regular hours go 'out the window'

For short-handed retailers, reducing hours has become one of the first logical moves to make, said Craig Rowley, a senior client partner at Korn Ferry and head of the firm's retail practice. Some stores are trimming back on weekdays when only a small percentage of sales take place compared with busier weekends, he said. He said pandemic-related changes may prompt retailers to permanently rethink store hours, particularly as more sales move online. "The labor shortages from [Covid] goes out to almost any customer-facing business," said Rowley. "Retailers and restaurants are facing this in spades." Morgan Harris owns Green Bambino, a Oklahoma City store that sells baby supplies including onesies, diapers and toys. She said she has had to toss out one of the cardinal rules of retail as she operates with a staff of four people – less than half the 10 to 15 person staff she expected to have. The store has had to switch its schedule. It is now open five days a week instead of seven. Now, she sees some corporate giants doing the same as they get hit by the "Great Resignation" and squeezed further by the omicron wave. "It used to be in retail you never changed your hours," she said. "That's out the window." Some companies have gotten better at using technology to notify customers about staffing shortages or store closures. For example, an understaffed Chipotle location can turn off digital orders coming from its app and focus on in-store transactions instead while nearby restaurants fulfill delivery and online orders. Rowley said the good news is that retailers and restaurant chains have at least survived the holiday rush. "Staffing levels aren't what they were pre-Christmas, so companies do have that advantage," he said. Retailers may even be able to ask temporary holiday hires to stick around and work additional hours into the new year, he added. Harris, however, said she worries Green Bambino may have to cope with a leaner staff, even as its sales jump. Its annual revenue grew to nearly $900,000 last year — 23% higher than 2020 and 14% higher than pre-pandemic sales in 2019. Job applications have slowed to a trickle, despite enlisting a recruiter's help. And she said the omicron wave hasn't yet hit the region — which could mean more employees calling out sick. "I would anticipate our staff shrinks further, not gets bigger," she said. "I have very little hope that all of the sudden we are going to find all of these amazing people and bring them on." Plus, she said, the latest wave of the pandemic could further delay the return to steady shipments of popular baby items, such as car seats and strollers. The store is getting out of the furniture business due to backlogged shipping times and higher freight costs. It stopped accepting deposits for many items, since it could not predict if — or when — those big-ticket items would come back into stock. "I don't feel like I'm reinventing the business every two weeks like I was in 2020, but we have no idea what businesses we will have to run post-pandemic," she said. "The uncertainty is here to stay several more months, if not longer."

A customer waits for a contactless curbside pickup at the Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) flagship store in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Chona Kasinger | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Muscle memory